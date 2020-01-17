Colours Boutique donates uniforms for Guinness street football tournament

Colours Boutique has maintained its longstanding partnership with the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship, donating the team uniforms for the 2020 season, which is slated to kick-off on January 24th.

In a simple presentation ceremony yesterday at the entity’s Regent Street location, store official Marissa Williams said, “We at Colours are once again happy to be a part of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tournament.”

Meanwhile, Lee Baptiste, Guinness Brand Executive, thanked Colours for its invaluable contribution throughout the years. He said that the company has gone above and beyond with its support by branding the respective uniforms for the entire season. “Once again I would like to thanks Colours for supporting Guinness and by extension, Banks DIH Limited,” he added.