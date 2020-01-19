It was the PPP/C that responded to ERC’s proposed code of conduct

Dear Editor,

I refer to your newspaper article dated January 18, 2020 headlined `Citizenship Initiative lone party to respond to ERC’s proposed code of conduct’ which contains an inaccuracy and wish to respond on behalf of the Commission.

The ERC did not wish to name a particular political grouping(s) which was the first to respond to the aforementioned Code of Conduct, since it is regarded by the ERC as a collective effort to be embraced, without delay, by all political parties involved.

In light of the inaccuracy mentioned in the article, and which is already in the public domain, the ERC is forced to state that the Citizenship Initiative was not the lone party that responded but the PPP/C.

Kindly give the above clarification the requisite space and prominence in your newspaper soonest. Moreover, the ERC remains committed to working with all stakeholders in the interest of peace and harmony.

Yours faithfully,

Shiv Nandalall

Public Relations Officer

Ethnic Relations Commission

Editor’s note:

Stabroek News regrets the error and any inconvenience caused.