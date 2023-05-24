ERC ‘Code of Conduct’ public signing

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC) issued an urgent notice yesterday inviting representatives of fourteen (14) groups and individuals to contact the Commission regarding their participation in the public signing of the ERC’s “Code of Conduct”.

The names are: 1) Agriculture for Community Development, 2) Citizens Participation, 3) Development for the People, 4) Daimeon James 5) Hague Blankenburg Development Association, 6) Independent Citizens for Progress, 7) National Congress of Progressive People’s Alliance, 8) Premchand Persaud, 9) People’s Royal Empowerment Enforced, 10) Tuschen/Uitvlugt Developers, 11) United for Community Development, 12) United Destiny Group, 13) United Democratic Movement, and 14) Mora/Parika Community Development Group. The release explained that the “Code of Conduct” is in keeping with the ERC’s constitutional mandate along with the provisions of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Laws of Guyana. The above mentioned persons and organisations are to contact Shiv Nandalall via email at snandalall@erc.org.gy, or call 231-6265, 6281 no later than Wednesday May 24, by 15:30 hours, the release added.