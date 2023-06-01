Public signing of the LGE Code of Conduct was equally as welcome as it was timely

Dear Editor,

Referencing the upcoming, June 12, 2023, Local Government Elections, (LGE), the Guyana’s Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) initiative of the public signing of the Local Government Elections Code of Conduct on Saturday, May 37, 2023, was equally as welcome as it was timely. Ms. Chandrowtie Sarran fluidly chaired the event and Mr. Shaikh Moeenul Hack, ERC Chairman, was eloquent in speech and conviction that the ERC is being proactive in its role to engender a peaceful Local Government Electoral process as there will be over 50 observers strategically placed at polling stations throughout, to report on any anomalies or voting inconsistencies. In attendance at the signing were international observers and other distinguished embassies personnel.

However, deafening absence from the Code of Conduct Public Signing, was/ were members of the largest opposition Political Party – APNU! Other Independent Candidates present were disquiet about APNU’s no show. However, the ERC Chairman, offered an olive branch by extending the signing deadline. Personally, I am compelled to believe that this humane act of extending the grace period lends credence to ERC’s determination to be all inclusive. Salutations to the ERC and I encourage all Independent Candidates and Political Parties to take advantage of this grace period. It is your democratic prerogative. I did.

Sincerely,

Krishna Subrian Esq