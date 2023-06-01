Whatever became of the 5 Bs Initiative?

Dear Editor,

Over the past week, following the horrific Mahdia fire, much has been said and written about systems or absence and lack thereof with calls for accountability, responsibility and heads to roll. A nation in grief in full flow. Nothing could prepare families, relatives, friends, communities or a nation for the enormity of a tragedy we have just experienced and continues to, with the grim reaper claiming its twentieth victim. My condolences are extended to the family in particular, and community of Micobie, in general, on this latest demise of one of their daughters.

Much has been said about who is responsible for the fire and its ensuing devastating consequences, never mind who allegedly started it. The constant badgering and hammering with rhetoric laced with rank accusations, blame and finger pointing does nothing to answer the burning, searing question: can we move past it or are we forever to move with it? Will there ever come a time when we can say this too shall pass?

As an aside, as the authorities move to inspect facilities and holdings, the video circulating of school children paddling canoes, their means of transportation, sends a veiled message. The children using this mode of transportation should be equipped with life jackets. Whatever became of the boats from the 5 Bs Initiative?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed