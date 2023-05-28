Low turnout for signing of ERC’s elections Code of Conduct

With Local Government Elections (LGE) set for June 12, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) for the first time in the history of the LGE yesterday, facilitated the signing of a Code of Conduct (CoC) for parties and individuals contesting the elections.

The CoC is a document prepared by the ERC with clear guidelines to those contesting on how to function in a manner which speaks to unity and fairness among all despite differing political views.

The code commits signatories to reject the use of violence and intimidation or plans of that nature during the campaign, on election day and after the results are announced, and in doing so:-