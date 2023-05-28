Mahdia tragedy inquiry must take account of mining impact on indigenous communities – GHRA

Any examination of the recent tragedy at Mahdia that claimed 19 lives would be incomplete without taking into account, the impact of mining on Indigenous communities.

This is according to a statement by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) yesterday where it sought to bring into focus, the dark relationship between mining and the Indigenous peoples.

The GHRA asserted that it stands in solidarity with the Indigenous communities and families of those whose loved ones perished or were injured in the Mahdia school dorm fire on Sunday, but opined that “pledges to avoid future tragedies will be meaningful only if they focus on fundamental rather than circumstantial causes.”