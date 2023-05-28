Exxon’s partner, Hess settles St. Croix asbestos claims for US$106m

HONX, a subsidiary of former St Croix refinery owners Hess Corp., have agreed to settle potential asbestos exposure cases on the island.

This is according to a report in The St Thomas Source, US Virgin Islands (USVI) on Friday. Hess, an American company, is a major partner of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL in Guyana’s lucrative Stabroek Block. EEPGL holds 45% of the shares, Hess 30% and China’s CNOOC, 25%.

The report said that Hess Corporation has agreed to pour US$106 million into a trust for former refinery workers and their families injured by asbestos exposure in St. Croix, according to court records seen on Friday.