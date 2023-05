Andy Persaud, called ‘Candy’ and ‘Superman’, a 31-year-old of Lot 27 Hope West Enmore, East Coast Demerara was remanded on Monday to prison on a break and enter charge.

The police said that Persaud appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him.

According to a police report Persaud was accused of committing the act on Sursattie Algoo, a 63-year-old of Hope West Enmore.