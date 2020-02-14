Enmore youth gets bail on ganja trafficking charge

A 20-year-old man who was accused of having over 400 grammes of cannabis for trafficking was granted bail yesterday after he was charged with the offence in Lethem.

Michael Persaud, of Enmore, appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on January 22nd. The charge alleges that on January 21st, 2020, at Lethem, Central Rupununi, Persaud had 435 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Persaud pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

He was granted his release on bail in the sum of $100,000 yesterday after an application was made by his attorney, Bernard DaSilva, for his release. Persaud was told to make his next appearance on March 4th, 2020.