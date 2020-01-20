2019: A year of significant challenges for democracy and the rule of law (Part II)

In last week’s article, we began to highlight the key events that took place in 2019 which presented significant challenges for democracy and the rule of law in Guyana. We refer to the aftermath of the 21 December 2018 vote of no confidence in the Government. This article is a continuation from where we left off last week.

Resignation of government MPs with dual citizenship

Article 155(1)(a) of the Constitution states that ‘[n]o person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who – (a) is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state…’. Following the Chief Justice’s ruling on MPs holding dual citizenship, the Government announced on 2 April 2019 that four of its MPs have resigned from the Assembly, and their ministerial portfolios would be assigned to other Cabinet members. However, they would remain in Government service and assigned other responsibilities.