GCC trounce GDF by innings, 50 runs

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) yesterday completed a clinical effort, defeating the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by an innings and 50 runs in the weekend’s lone Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day contest.

The second day saw host, GCC, resuming their first innings on 145 for three, extended their 54-run lead to 183 after being dismissed for 274 in 75 overs with off-spinner Leon Andrews grabbing 6-96 from 28 overs. National U – 15 skipper Zachary Jodah ended unbeaten on 51 while Carlos La Rose (35), Rivaldo Phillips (28), and Deonarine Seegobin (23) chipped in with handy scores. Mavendra Dindyal had struck 72 on the opening day.

With a deficit of 183 runs to erase, GDF was dismissed for 133 in the 44th over to surrender the win. Left-arm spinner Stephon Wilson snatched 3-13 while seamer Bernard Bailey took 2-18 and off-spinner Darius Andrews, 2-40.