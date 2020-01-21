CCJ to begin hearing of appeal of 37-year rape sentence

At 10 this morning, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will commence hearing the appeal of convicted rapist Linton Pompey who is currently serving a 37-year sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Having lost his challenge to the conviction and sentence before the Guyana Court of Appeal last year, Pompey filed an appeal with the Trinidad-based CCJ—the court of last resort for Guyana.

In 2015 the father of 12 was convicted for the sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16 on January 10th, 2012 and between June 1st and June 30th, 2013, as well as for engaging in sexual activity with the minor between May 1st and May 31st, 2011. He was sentenced to 15 years and 17 years imprisonment on the first and second counts of rape, respectively and also to five years on the charge of sexual activity with the minor.