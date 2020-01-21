First million barrels of Guyana oil lifted

The Department of Energy (DE) last night announced that the oil tanker MV Yannis has successfully lifted Guyana’s first shipment of crude.

The Yannis set sail yesterday for the USA with 1 million barrels of Guyana’s light crude, a statement from the DE said.

It added that the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has reported that the first offloading of crude oil commenced on the morning of Saturday, January 18, 2020 and all activities were executed as planned. The GNBS is responsible for independently ensuring the accurate measurement of Guyana’s oil from the Stabroek Block.