Region Nine cited in AG’s report for procurement, other breaches

During the fiscal year of 2018 the administration of Region 9: Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo was cited for millions in overpayments as well as for the acceptance of poorly executed or shoddy work.

Stabroek News has previously reported that Auditor General Deodat Sharma has directed the administration to recover in excess of $12 million paid to a contractor for the upgrading of a section of the road at Culvert City, Central Rupununi under Capital Works but he has also listed a plethora of concerns about recurrent expenditures.

In his report he noted that amounts totalling $383.013 million were expended on various maintenance works during the year including repairs to a section of road at St. Ignatius, Central Rupununi, repairs to Farm to Market Roads at Parishara, Central Rupununi and repairs to Achawib Primary School, Deep South Rupununi.