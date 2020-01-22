Bartica gets new solid waste trailers

The Bartica Mayor and Town Council has been presented with two trailers to boost their solid waste collection efforts, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said on Monday.

The two nine-tonne capacity trailers which cost $24 million were handed to the Bartica Municipality by the Ministry of Communities on Monday. They will complement another tractor that was presented to the municipality last year, DPI said. According to Head of the Sanitation Management Unit at the Ministry of Communities, Gordon Gilkes, the equipment will significantly boost the collection of garbage in the community.

Mayor Gifford Marshall noted that with solid waste management at the top of the municipality’s agenda, strides have been made in just a few years. As it tackled the solid waste management issue, the Council began free garbage collection every week. Additionally, a major overhaul of the Byderabo dumpsite was also completed.