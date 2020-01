A youth facing three theft charges was yesterday released on bail moments after he denied the allegations.

Leon Speed, 18, of Lot 22 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was accused of stealing truck batteries valued at $310,000 from three men.

The first charge alleges that on January 15th, 2020, at Third Avenue Bartica, he stole two 17-plate, 12-volt Master truck batteries, valued $72,000, property of Kevin Ramnarine.