Shuman bounced from elections over dual citizenship

GECOM today ruled that the leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman be removed from the list of candidates submitted by his party as he was a dual citizen at the time.

The ruling ends Shuman’s role in the election campaign as he was the presidential candidate for his party. It would also likely put paid to any chance the LJP – largely focused on the indigenous population – had of gathering support at the elections.

Shuman had last year signaled his intention to renounce his Canadian citizenship to enable him to run for the presidency but it appears that at the time of the submission of the list the process had not been completed.

The outlawing of dual citizenship for Members of Parliament has become a major issue since APNU+AFC challenged the validity of the vote cast by dual citizen MP Charrandass Persaud at the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence against the government.