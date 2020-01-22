Gov’t advertises hydro projects to be financed by IsDB

With just weeks to go before the March 2 general election, the caretaker APNU+AFC government is continuing to invite interest in major projects – this time for hydropower facilities to be financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to the tune of US$14.6m.

In an advertisement in the January 18, 2020 Guyana Chronicle, the government said that it had applied to the IsDB for financing for the construction and rehabilitation of three small hydropower plants at Moco Moco, Kumu and Ikuribisi. The project will be jointly financed by the Government of Guyana though the quantum of the counterpart financing was not listed.