Cycling season opens Saturday with 27th Ricks & Sari 11-race

The 2020 cycling season is set to commence on Saturday with the 27th Ricks and Sari Agro Industry Limited 11-race programme. The event is organized by national cycling coach, Hassan Mohamed, and will take place in the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands.

Mohamed reflected on a positive season last year and expressed his enthusiasm to have the season get underway with three races over the next two weeks.

Mohamed said the event, which pedals off from 09.00 hours, has been a staple of the cycling calendar for nearly three decades and remains one of the key sponsors. He thanked them for their continued assistance with the development of cycling and also encouraged the riders to bring their best to the track.