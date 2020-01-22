Junior Hercules, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] 3×3 Coordinator, has confirmed that Guyana will commence preparation from next week for the 2020 International Basketball Foundation [IBF] 3×3 Championship in Guadeloupe February 28th-March 2nd.
In a brief comment with Stabroek Sport Hercules, who also holds the portfolio of the Men’s Senior Head-coach said, “The official preparation will start next week for the team. The focus is really going to be on creating a strategies, conditioning and understanding of the rules.”