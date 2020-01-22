Sports

Guyana to participate in 3×3 B/ball c/ships in Guadeloupe

Flashback-The victorious Victory Valley Royals Kobe Tappin [2nd left], Delroy Belle [3rd left], Shemroy Green [4th left] and Immanuel LaRose [5th left] posing for the cameras after winning the GABF 3x3 Championship. Also in the photo is GABF President Michael Singh [left] and GABF 3x3 Coordinator Junior Hercules [right]
Flashback-The victorious Victory Valley Royals Kobe Tappin [2nd left], Delroy Belle [3rd left], Shemroy Green [4th left] and Immanuel LaRose [5th left] posing for the cameras after winning the GABF 3×3 Championship. Also in the photo is GABF President Michael Singh [left] and GABF 3×3 Coordinator Junior Hercules [right]
Junior Hercules, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] 3×3 Coordinator, has confirmed that Guyana will commence preparation from next week for the 2020 International Basketball Foundation [IBF] 3×3 Championship in Guadeloupe February 28th-March 2nd.

In a brief comment with Stabroek Sport Hercules, who also holds the portfolio of the Men’s Senior Head-coach said, “The official preparation will start next week for the team. The focus is really going to be on creating a strategies, conditioning and understanding of the rules.”