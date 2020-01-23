2015 Berbice River murder accused freed

Quacy Walker who was on trial in the High Court in Berbice for a 2015 Berbice River murder was on Tuesday found not guilty.

Walker, 30, who was represented by attorney at law, Charlyn Artiga, was on trial for the murder of Michael Dillon which took place between 26 April, 2015 and 27 April, 2015 at Kimbia Creek, Upper Berbice River.

Walker walked out of the high court a free man on Tuesday after he was found not guilty by a jury.

Dillon was reportedly murdered during an alleged robbery at his camp in the Berbice River. His bullet-riddled decomposed body was discovered several days after the incident which resulted in his cause of death being undetermined by a pathologist.

The state’s case was presented by attorney at law, Seeta Bishundial.