Anderson, Nedd showing signs of Int’l pedigree at ICC U19 Duo should look to put up another dominant showing against Nigeria

A sense of great anticipation was birthed when Guyanese duo Kevlon Anderson and Ashmead Nedd departed Guyana to join their Caribbean counterparts to contest the 2020 ICC under – 19 World Cup in South Africa.

For those who followed the duo’s careers, glimpses of brilliance were certainly abundant, displayed both locally and on the regional stage by Anderson – an elegant right-handed batsman – and Nedd, a crafty and clever left-arm spinner.

For many like myself, the hope for the duo to record similar performances at the ongoing ICC showpiece event brought a sense of anxiety. Who doesn’t like it when talented players show up? I certainly don’t mind. And it didn’t take long for Anderson to make his mark; he struck an unbeaten century (101) against Scotland in Windies’ warm-up match.