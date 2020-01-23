Injured Reifer replaced by Alimohamed

Ronaldo Alimohamed has replaced Raymon Reifer in the Guyana Jaguars squad for their match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force today at Providence in the West Indies Professional Cricket League.

The Guyana Cricket Board confirmed the lone change with the 21-year-old all-rounder included while pointing out that Reifer, along with Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie are all nursing injuries.

Alimohamed, is a former West Indies Under-19 player who made his List A debut in last year’s Super50 Cup where he played two matches.