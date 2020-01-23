Van Lange, Ninvalle clash should present another treat at GTTA junior nationals

A couple of years ago, there was a lot of hype surrounding Kaysan Ninvalle; he was one of Guyana’s most exciting junior table tennis players who copped Caribbean honours, winning the Caribbean under – 11 title in Jamaica during 2016.

But recently, he somehow faded into the shadows of another immensely talented player in the form of Jonathan Van Lange who first tested and then eclipsed the Caribbean champ on the local scene.

Ninvalle is by no means a shabby player, he just hasn’t dug deep enough when he comes up against his new nemesis in Van Lange who possess an evangelical zeal when he’s on the table.