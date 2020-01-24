Lisa’s Beauty Shoppe: A fast-rising South Georgetown enterprise

Bibi Khan is an unfussy 30-year-old woman whose life – at least much of it – is taken up by the beauty business. From her 2 Public Road, Albouystown premises, she runs Lisa’s Beauty Shoppe. When she is not either behind the counter or engaging some over-fussy customer, she is pressing her skills as a trained makeup artist into service seeking to further enhance the appearance of the women who seek her out.

The secret of the growth of Lisa’s Beauty Shoppe, Bibi believes, is that over the years, she has taken the time to carefully assess her clientele so that she has now become proficient at offering her customers the budget-friendly but effective items that they need. She believes, she says, that “every woman should feel beautiful. I don’t think that women should have to pay through their noses to look good”.

Lisa’s Beauty Shoppe is an enterprise that has grown by hard graft. Family members who travel or who live overseas have chipped in, staying abreast of the beauty industry in order to help her acquire the products with the best reputations which, at the same time, boast accessible prices.