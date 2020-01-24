Drainage authority commissions Region 2 office

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has commissioned its fourth regional office, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The new branch office located at Cotton Field, Region 2, will supplement the services of the NDIA’s main office at La Bonne Intention by providing services directly to farmers in the area.

Some $39 Million was spent on constructing the building, DPI said.

Frederick Flatts, CEO of NDIA said that in 2015 when the current administration took office, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder saw the need for the agency to have its own branch offices throughout the country

To date, offices haven established at Tarlogie in Region 6, Onverwagt in Region 5, and Den Amstel in Region 3, DPI said.

Holder, who delivered the feature address yesterday at the brief commissioning ceremony, said that decentralisation of NDIA’s services was a vital part of his ministry’s strategy to maximise and increase its impact.