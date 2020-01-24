North Sophia home robbed

A North Sophia pharmacist’s home was robbed yesterday with police arriving on the scene almost five hours after being summoned.

Shivnanand Geer, 47, who resides at 3-4 Area D, North Sophia, East Coast Demerara, told Stabroek News that while he was at work, he received a call from neighbours just around 13:00hrs, who informed him that men were seen carrying items out of his home.

According to Geer, as he made his way home, he made several calls to the police. He further stated that after arriving at the home, he saw the house ransacked and a number of items were missing, including his television, a DVR, two cellular phones and approximately $400,000 cash. He believes that the thieves gained access to the home through the back door as it appeared to be tampered with and broken. Geer said that neighbours told him that they saw a white Toyota Axio motorcar bearing registration HC 1502, which had a taxi service logo on it.