Attempted murder accused freed of armed robbery charges

Linden Flavius who is before the courts for attempting to kill a taxi-driver was yesterday freed of two counts of armed robbery.

Magistrate Annette Singh of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Eleven dismissed the two armed robbery charges against Flavius yesterday.

The first charge alleged that on July 10th at Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Ramsarran Ramsook of a phone valued at $78,000 and $140,000 in cash.

It was further alleged that on July 10th at Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, Flavius robbed Hallen Shaw of a bag containing clothing valued $22,000 and $11,000.

While the two charges were dismissed, the Preliminary Inquiry into the attempted murder charge will continue.