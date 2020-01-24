Risk of new Coronavirus in the Caribbean ‘low’ says regional health body -but cautions that preparation is needed

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is assuring the Caribbean region there is no cause for alarm as the immediate risk of infection from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) to the general public remains low.

In a release from CARPHA yesterday, Executive Director, Dr Joy St. John said “Presently, there have been no confirmed cases or reports of the 2019-nCoV in the Caribbean region and based on current information, the immediate health risk from this virus to the general public remains low. CARPHA is monitoring developments and working closely with its international health partners to respond to this health threat and provide timely advice and support to the preparedness activities of Caribbean Member States.”

On January 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported that a 2019 novel Coronavirus was identified by Chinese authorities. The virus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.