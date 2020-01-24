Drastic steps must be taken to reduce totally unacceptable crime rate

Dear Editor,
I have been married to a Guyanese girl from Cumberland for 45 years. I have visited Guyana several times and love the country. I take a keen interest in Guyanese news and I am horrified by daily accounts of robberies, stabbings, murders, fatal road accidents and home invasions. Of course this is not the only face of Guyana but this is a terrible situation and must be addressed very soon. Only yesterday we heard of a close friend from Cumberland who was stabbed at Canje Turn. He is in New Amsterdam hospital and hopefully will recover but drastic steps must be taken to reduce the totally unacceptable crime rate. Oil and petrodollars are all very well but they won’t save lives.
Yours faithfully,
Peter and Kameela Hays
Mayenne, France