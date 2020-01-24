GECOM should also be able to strike off candidates who attack human rights

Dear Editor,

GECOM probably made history when they rejected three candidates for being dual citizens. It is a shame though, that Guyana’s democracy and laws and so on are structured so that those who previously made false declarations to GECOM can continue putting themselves forward to be elected. It is sickening how those who committed the same crime as those who have been struck off, can still plan to be addressed as Honourable in the next National Assembly and with no fear of facing jail or fines or convictions for their prior offences.

It is a shame that GECOM does not have the power to strike of the lists any persons who have shown their contempt for human rights. One party has been welcomed to participate in the elections, with one of its objectives to intensify the discrimination against Guyanese lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens.

Former Minister of Health Bheri Ramsarran in 2015 resigned after some members of the public protested at his repeated comments to get “his women to slap and strip” Sherlina Nageer. His women and his men voted for him. And the party has put him back on because GECOM and Guyana’s laws and democratic culture allows men who have contempt for women and children to be put on lists of candidates for local, regional and national elections. Being a dual citizen is a worse crime for the electorate than encouraging violence against any individual. It seems that being a dual citizen in 2020 is worse for Guyana’s democracy than not independently resolving allegations of child abuse against party comrades.

Yours faithfully,

Vidyaratha Kissoon