2020 edition of street football to kick off in Linden

The 2020 season of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship will commence tonight with eight matches in the Linden zonal competition at the Silver City Tarmac.

In the opening match, Retrieve Unknown will match skills with Quiet Storm from 19:00hrs, with former champion Dave & Celina’s All-Stars battling Amazings from 19:30hrs and Wisroc tackling Presidential from 20:00hrs.

This will be followed by Assassa Ballers engaging defending champion High Rollers from 20:30hrs, while the fifth match will witness Coomacka opposing NK Ballers from 21:00hrs.