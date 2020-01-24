Jaguars hold slim advantage over Red Force

Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell and Anthony Bramble gave the Guyana Jaguars a slim advantage over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force yesterday.

Day one of the third-round, West Indies Championship match at the National Stadium, Providence saw the Jaguars closing the day on 263 for 6 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Chanderpaul once again was unwavering in his approach to the Red Force bowlers as he toiled for 251 balls before edging a catch to wicketkeeper, Joshua Da Silva 10 minutes to stumps. The left-handed opener made 68, studded with nine boundaries while sharing in two half-century partnerships.