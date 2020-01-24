Sports

Jaguars hold slim advantage over Red Force

-Bramble, Chanderpaul, Barnwell stroke fifties, Charles takes four

Tagenarine Chanderpaul chalked up his third half century of the season
Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell and Anthony Bramble gave the Guyana Jaguars a slim advantage over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force yesterday.

Day one of the third-round, West Indies Championship match at the National Stadium, Providence saw the Jaguars closing the day on 263 for 6 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Chanderpaul once again was unwavering in his approach to the Red Force bowlers as he toiled for 251 balls before edging a catch to wicketkeeper, Joshua Da Silva 10 minutes to stumps. The left-handed opener made 68, studded with nine boundaries while sharing in two half-century partnerships.