A number of Guyanese registered smooth opening round wins on the first evening of the inaugural BCQS International Masters Squash tournament at the Georgetown Club squash court last evening.

Former Caribbean junior champion Regan Pollard led the way with a clinical 3-0 win over Gregory Biddle in the lone male over 35 match of the evening.

Pollard, who is favoured to cop the title, hardly broke a sweat and took the match 11-1, 11-1, 11-0 over his fellow Guyanese.