Ivy Lane to be closed for several days

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to advise the General Public that Ivy Lane at the intersection of Mandela Avenue will be closed to traffic on Monday, 27 January, 2020 to Sunday, 02 February, 2020.

This is to facilitate drainage construction works under the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project. The closed intersection will be re-opened to traffic on Monday, 03 February, 2020 at 06:00hrs.

Motorists desirous of accessing Ivy Lane are kindly asked to use alternative routes during this exercise.

Pedestrians and motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all directional and safety signs in the area.

For more information, please contact Sinohydro on 623-1430 or email: sheriffmandela@gmail.com.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure regrets any inconvenience caused.

Yours faithfully,

Krest Cummings

Senior Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure