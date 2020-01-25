Crawley hits maiden 50 but South Africa fight back

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Zak Crawley scored a maiden test half century before South Africa fought back to restrict England to 192 for four when bad light stopped play early in the opening day of the fourth test yesterday.

Crawley suffered a nasty blow to the head but still made 66 as he and Dom Sibley put on 107 for the opening wicket but the home side hit back with four wickets in an extended evening session, including the prized scalp of Ben Stokes.

Rain delayed the start of the final test in the series, which England lead 2-1.

England captain Joe Root, who won the toss and elected to bat, and Ollie Pope will be seeking to extend their 35-run partnership when play resumes today. Root is 25 not out while Pope is unbeaten on 22.

Crawley reached his 50 in just 80 balls as he dominated a mediocre-looking home attack in the opening 30 overs but was struck on the helmet by a 149 kph bouncer from Anrich Nortje and needed a lengthy break before being able to continue.