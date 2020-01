A fiery spell from Nial Smith spurred Guyana Jaguars to a 278-run lead over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the end of the day two of the West Indies Championship yesterday.

The third round showdown saw Jaguars resuming on 263 for six and carrying on to post a first innings score of 323 from 111.3 overs before being dismissed 10 minutes prior to lunch.

Red Force, however, struggled to bat on the surface as they folded for 98 in 41 overs.