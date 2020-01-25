Trinidad’s junior hockey team to take on locals from today

For the first time ever junior hockey players in the U-13 and U-16 boys divisions from the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) in Trinidad will visit Guyana to enjoy friendly competition against the local youths.

The historic QPCC competition will commence today and concluded tomorrow with both indoor and outdoor action on the agenda. They will face off against their counterparts from GCC, Old Fort and Saints.

QPCC’s Junior Hockey Academy was founded by Rob Wyatt about five years ago with Darren Cowie (former National Captain) as the Head Coach of the programme. Following its founding, the club’s juniors have gone on to win a number of domestic national club titles.