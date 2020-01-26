Dialysis centre officially launched in Region Six

A $6.3 Million regional dialysis centre was officially commissioned yesterday at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the centre which is equipped with eight dialysis machines and trained staff has been operational since the start of the year and to date, 38 patients have accessed its services free of cost.
Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence explained that the establishment of the dialysis centre was the result of an agreement the Ministry reached with the Doobay Medical Centre to provide free dialysis services in Berbice.