T&T missing man found murdered

(Trinidad Express) The body of a man found in a shallow grave in Petit Valley yesterday has been identified as 29-year-old Christian Harewood.

Police said that around 9 a.m. residents found his body in a shallow grave off Cameron Road, Petit Valley after noticing a smell.

He was reported missing over a week ago.

Officers from the West End CID and Homicide Bureau later visited the scene where they carried out enquiries following which the body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.

A post-mortem is expected to be done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

The murder toll stood at 35, while the toll on January 26 2019 was 33.