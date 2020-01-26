GTTA junior nationals: Persaud clinches novices boy’s title

Yuteshwar Persaud emerged as the 2020 novices champion in the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) junior national table tennis championships after clinching the title yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Persaud defeated Muhammed Baksh in the closely contested finale 3-2. Persaud won the first set 11-5 before dropping the next two 10-12, 7-11. He then closed out the match 11-9, 11-8. Persaud got past Dominic Sandy 3-0 in the semis while Baksh accounted for Narayan Goodridge by a similar margin.

Samirah Burrowes on the hand clinched the girls intermediate title, defeating her twin sister Surah 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 to lift the crown. Samirah in the semis defeated Akeira Fowler 3-0 while Surah got past Maria DaSilva also by a 3-0 margin.

Yesterday also saw the commencement of the highly anticipated under – 15 and 18 matches. The finals for those categories will be contested today.