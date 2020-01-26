Golden Jaguars to play Barbados in March

The Golden Jaguars will commence the opening round of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers against Barbados in a home and away two match series on March 26th and 31st respectively.

This was revealed by an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The Guyanese will travel to the Island of the Flying Fish on March 26th, before hosting the Barbadians five days later at the National Track and Field Center, Leonora.

The winner of the matchup will play Trinidad and Tobago in the final round of the playoff qualifiers in June.

Presently, 12 nations have qualified for the prestigious confederation championships. They are El Salvador, Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and the United States of America.