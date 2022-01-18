Golden Jaguars to play tri-nation tournament

The Golden Jaguars senior men’s football programme will resume international action next week as they are scheduled to compete in a tri-nation tournament in neighbouring Suriname which also features Barbados. This is according to a press release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday.

“The one-off competition will be hosted by Suriname with Guyana’s match against the hosts opening proceedings on January 28 followed by a second game against Barbados on January 30. Suriname will then play Barbados on February 1 to compete the round robin,” the release stated.

The competition will be first fixtures for recently appointed head coach Jamaal Shabazz, who took over the reins from previous coach Marcio Maximo in 2021.