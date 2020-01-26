QPCC, Saints clinch hockey outdoor titles

Saints Hockey Club and Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) yesterday clinched the under – 16 and 13 titles, respectively in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), QPCC Outdoor challenge at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground.

Early in the day, the juniors from the Trinidad club and Saints in the under-13 category enjoyed a successful run during the round-robin stage and met each other in the final but it was the visitors who triumph, winning the finale 10-0 at the end of the final whistle.

The QPCC led 5-0 at the half. The win was orchestrated by Nicholas Siu Butt and Adam Wyatt who both netted hat-tricks to set up the win.