Swag Entertainment in 5-1 drubbing of Barsenal

Defending champion High Rollers, former two-time winner Silver Bullets, Swag Entertainment and Presidential earned quarterfinal berths on the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone at the Silvercity Tarmac.
In a Friday evening of contrasting results, High Rollers squeaked past NK Ballers 1-0 in a hard-fought contest. However, Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets and Presidential recorded lopsided wins.
Swag Entertainment earned the moniker of tournament favourite with a 5-1 drubbing of Barsenal.