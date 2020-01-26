Sports

Swag Entertainment in 5-1 drubbing of Barsenal

—Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden Zone

Action on the opening night in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Silvercity Hard-Court between Presidential [red] and Elite Ballers
Action on the opening night in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Silvercity Hard-Court between Presidential [red] and Elite Ballers
By

Defending champion High Rollers, former two-time winner Silver Bullets, Swag Entertainment and Presidential earned quarterfinal berths on the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden  Zone at the Silvercity Tarmac.

In a Friday evening of contrasting results,  High Rollers squeaked past NK Ballers 1-0 in a hard-fought contest. However, Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets and Presidential recorded lopsided wins.

Swag Entertainment earned the moniker of tournament favourite with a 5-1 drubbing of Barsenal.