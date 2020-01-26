Bel Air secure first innings points over UG -Rasheed bags eight-wicket haul as Everest take first innings points from Diplomats

The University of Guyana (UG) ended day one of their Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day contest against Bel Air Rubis on 14-1, trailing by 56 runs batting a second time at the Queen’s College ground. The students surrendered first innings points.

The day began with UG winning the toss and electing to bat but, after an encouraging start, were skittled out for 139 inside 30 overs after receiving a useful start from openers Yogendra Singh (36) and Melroy Stephenson (28).

The pair added 63 runs, however, they were left stuttering as off-spinner Arvin Gainda grabbed 6-26 – his first five-wicket haul at the GCA level – to bring his side back in the contest as only Anthony Fredericks (23) and Ershaad Alli (20) provided further resistance.