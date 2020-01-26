Johnson, Dindyal, Fiedtkou, Cadogan among top awardees

By Royston Atkins

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Friday evening held its annual awards ceremony for both its cricketers and hockey players at the club’s pavilion.

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson led the way after receiving two awards for his exploits as a first division batsman. He also copped an award for excellence as Guyana’s skipper, guiding the nation to five consecutive regional four-day first-class titles.

West Indies Under-16 batsman Mavindra Dindyal and senior national player Ronaldo Ali – Mohammed were also the recipients of a number of awards for their handy and significant returns in 2019.