As part of your 2020 New Year’s resolution, you’re trying to lose body fat, gain muscle, or work towards some type of body composition goal.

You’ve been weighing yourself regularly, hoping for that number to change and you’re starting to feel frustrated with the lack of progress. I’ve been there.

Sometimes the scale just doesn’t move the way we want it to. But that doesn’t actually mean you aren’t progressing. There is more to life than the numbers on the scale.