End your obsession with the scale

The number on the scale should not be your sole measure of progress. If you’re trying to lose weight or gain muscle, the scale can be misleading. Fortunately, there are other ways to measure progress that are more accurate. In this column, we will discuss some of those methods and how they can help you reach your fitness goals.

Do not only rely much on the scale

The scale only tells you your overall weight, but there are many things that contribute to that number. For instance, muscle mass and body fat both play a role in your weight.